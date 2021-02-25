Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares dropped 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 5,804,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,130,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

