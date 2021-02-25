Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

TELL stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,527,055. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $981.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

