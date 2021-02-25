Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.16, but opened at C$0.14. Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 26,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.