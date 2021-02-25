Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Issues Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

TS traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 133,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,790. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.97.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

