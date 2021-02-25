Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) fell 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.25. 608,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,398,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.