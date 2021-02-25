TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TGO opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.66 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.44.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

