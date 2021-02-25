Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading 25% Higher

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR)’s share price was up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,250,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 966,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

