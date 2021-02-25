Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Terreno Realty worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

