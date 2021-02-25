Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brian N. Carter Sells 6,459 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTEK opened at $138.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

