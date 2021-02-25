Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $26.02 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.