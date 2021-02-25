Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

