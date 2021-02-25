Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PVH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 274,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,549,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,029,000 after buying an additional 170,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $32,802,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

