Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,981 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

