Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,403 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 229,174 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYGN stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

