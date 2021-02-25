Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 1,300 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.03 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.