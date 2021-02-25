The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The AES also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

