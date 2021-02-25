The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of The Allstate worth $30,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

