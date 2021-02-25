The Brink’s Company Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

