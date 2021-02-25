The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 15,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.