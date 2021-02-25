The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

