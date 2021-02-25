The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 234,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,936. The company has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.