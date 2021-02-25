The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 148,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,936. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

