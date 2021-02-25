The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $425.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $396.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.14.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $396.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.