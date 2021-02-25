The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $294.34 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

