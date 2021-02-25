The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,945 ($38.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,966.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,789.96. The company has a market cap of £68.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

