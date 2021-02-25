The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $124.63 on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

