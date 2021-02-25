The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on March 25th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by 68.5% over the last three years.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.