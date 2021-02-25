The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 59,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $60,083,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.44. The company had a trading volume of 230,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

