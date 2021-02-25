The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-8.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.03. 1,929,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,089. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

