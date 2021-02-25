The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMB opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

