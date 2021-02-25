The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.