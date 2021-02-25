The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.05

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.05 and traded as low as $24.49. The North West shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The North West from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

