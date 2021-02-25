The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 570,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The ODP has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Get The ODP alerts:

ODP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.