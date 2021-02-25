The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of The ODP Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past three months, headwinds across the company’s segments are likely to weigh on its performance in the forthcoming periods. We note that lower sales at the Business Solutions Division (BSD) as well as the CompuCom and Retail units were a drag on the top line during the third quarter of 2020. The company highlighted that the pandemic has caused significant business disruption for its B2B customers. This impacted the company’s BSD segment sales in the third quarter. Moreover, closure of underperforming stores and softness in back-to-school season were downsides in the retail segment. Although the recovery is underway, business has not been the usual one. Persistence of pandemic-led business disruptions is likely to keep the company’s top line under pressure.”

ODP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ODP opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The ODP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.04). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The ODP by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in The ODP during the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

