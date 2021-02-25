The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $185,287.50 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78.

REAL opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.76.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

