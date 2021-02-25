The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $25.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,256 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,242. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Bailard Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 462,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The RealReal by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 408,112 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

