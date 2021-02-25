The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.15.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

