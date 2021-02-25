The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Hold

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 133.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 645,717 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

