The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.68. 13,324,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

