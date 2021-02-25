The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 282,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $5,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

