The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 3,500 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTD stock opened at $781.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.48, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.