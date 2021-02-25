The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The Wendy’s has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 104,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,797. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

