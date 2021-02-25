Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 518 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 602.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 231,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

