Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $29,000 Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,455 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $79.03.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

