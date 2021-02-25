Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 155 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $455.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

