Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $139.42 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

