Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$111.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$55.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$75.91 and a 12-month high of C$115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

