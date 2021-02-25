Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.15.

NYSE TRI opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

