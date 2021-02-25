Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

