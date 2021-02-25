Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 5.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 27,204,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 54,809,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

